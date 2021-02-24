Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said her older sister Mercia died of complications from the coronavirus. The politician is written about this on his page in Twitter Wednesday, 24 February.

My family and I are mourning the loss of my sister, Mercia Bowser, who passed away this morning due to complications related to COVID-19. Mercia was loved immensely and will be missed greatly, as she joins the legion of angels who have gone home too soon due to the pandemic. – Muriel Bowser (@MurielBowser) February 24, 2021

In her address, Bowser said the family mourns the loss of Mercia, 64, and expressed gratitude to the doctors and nurses at the Washington Hospital Center who “heroically treated her for COVID-19-related pneumonia.”

“Mercia was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She worked tirelessly for children, seniors and people with behavioral disorders before retirement and beyond, ”the mayor wrote.

On February 22, US President Joseph Biden honored the memory of fellow citizens who died from a disease caused by coronavirus infection.

Earlier in the day, Johns Hopkins University reported that the death toll from the disease caused by coronavirus infection in the United States exceeded 500 thousand people. In total, the number of deaths was 500 071, the number of infected reached 28 174 133 people.