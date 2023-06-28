Washington (Union)

Yesterday, the United States of America, Britain and France called on the Houthi group to abandon any military option, and said that the time had come to start talks towards a political process.

A statement by the three countries accused “the Houthi group of exacerbating the terrible humanitarian and economic crises in Yemen by continuing to prevent oil exports,” calling on the Houthis to immediately stop any actions that would further harm Yemen’s economy.

The three countries called on the Houthis to completely abandon any military option, and any return to conflict would lead to their complete isolation by the international community.

The statement also called on the Houthis to give priority to the Yemeni people and to engage constructively with all parties in efforts to achieve peace.