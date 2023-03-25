Washington (agencies)

Yesterday, the United States pledged that it would protect its forces in Syria, after the American military launched air strikes on targets in Syria, in response to an attack that killed an American contractor and wounded five American soldiers.

And only one day after the bloody attack on US forces in Syria, Washington confirmed its occurrence using a drone, sources said that a new missile attack targeted a US base in northeastern Syria. US officials said there were no US casualties in Friday’s attack.

“We will work to protect our personnel and facilities to the best of our ability,” John Kirby, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council, told CNN. “It’s a dangerous environment.”

And rarely are deaths among the American forces stationed in Syria, although they were previously targeted by drones.

The Pentagon said the US F-15 strikes on Monday “targeted facilities used by groups allied with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which tracks news of the war in Syria, said that the US strikes killed 8 militants in Syria.

“We will always take all necessary measures to defend our personnel, and we will always respond at the time and place of our choosing,” Gen. Eric Korella, who oversees US forces in the Middle East, said in a statement.

The US strikes came in response to a drone attack yesterday that targeted US forces at a coalition base near Hasakah in northeastern Syria.

The Pentagon said three soldiers and a contractor had to be flown after their injuries to Iraq, where the US-led coalition fighting the remnants of the Islamic State terrorist group has medical facilities.

He added that treatment was provided to two other American soldiers at the base. The Pentagon said yesterday that the injured were in stable condition.

A security source said that a US base in the Al-Omar oil field in northeastern Syria was attacked by a missile yesterday morning.

Kirby described the attack as ineffective, saying that there were no casualties among the US forces.

Extremist groups have been firing missiles at US bases in Syria after they were subjected to air strikes.

For the first time, US forces came to Syria as part of the Obama administration’s campaign against ISIS, in partnership with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). There are about 900 US troops in Syria, most of them in the eastern part of the country.

The US military said that its forces have been subjected to about 78 attacks from these groups since the beginning of 2021.

And the American forces in Syria, which former President Donald Trump almost ended in 2018, before he scaled back his plans to withdraw forces, are what remains of a broader international war against terrorism.

Although ISIS has lost control over large areas of Syria and Iraq that it seized in 2014, sleeper cells are still carrying out lightning attacks in barren areas that neither the US-led coalition forces nor the Syrian army have full control over.