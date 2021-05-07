US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced that the US Department of Defense (the Pentagon) has sent more reinforcements to countries neighboring Afghanistan to secure the withdrawal of foreign forces, which is taking place “as planned.”

Austin said during a press conference at the ministry’s headquarters that “so far, the withdrawal, which began less than a week ago, is proceeding as planned.”

For his part, the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Miley, stated that the Pentagon has ordered the deployment of a total of six B-52 heavy bombers and 12 F-18 combat aircraft in order to “provide support if necessary.”

In addition to these components, the USS Dwight Eisenhower aircraft carrier, which has extended its mission to the region. Last month, US President Joe Biden ordered the final withdrawal of 2,500 US forces and 16,000 civilian contractors from that country.

Biden set a deadline for withdrawal on the anniversary of the September 11 attacks this year.

Austin and Milly emphasized that the United States continues to work closely with the Afghan security forces, but that this relationship will change with withdrawal.

Austin said that US support would continue through funding and “logistical support from abroad,” meaning military support from US bases and ships hundreds of miles away.