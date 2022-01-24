After the state of California sued Activision Blizzard last year, it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise to hear of such practices taking place in the United States. Thus, it was recently announced that representatives of Washington DC have started a legal process against Google, Y they are accusing the tech company of deceptive practices.

This lawsuit was filed by Karl Racine, Attorney General of Washington DC, who argues that Google is violating the privacy of users, despite policies to the contrary. This was what he commented:

“Google falsely led consumers to believe that changing their account and device settings would allow customers to protect their privacy and control what personal data the company could access. Google continues to systematically monitor customers and profit from their data. The company’s false statements are a clear violation of consumer privacy.”

Along with Racine, Three More State Attorneys General Plan to File Lawsuits in Bipartisan Effort for holding Google accountable for privacy. At the moment it is unknown how this case will proceed, but the company had better prepare its lawyers.

Via: Expansion