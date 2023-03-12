US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen confirmed on Sunday that the government wants to avoid the impact of the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) on the rest of the banking system, but ruled out the possibility of saving the institution by injecting public funds into it.
“We want to make sure that one bank’s problems don’t contaminate other strong banks,” Yellen said during an interview with CBS.
On Friday, the government’s Deposit Insurance Agency put its hand on the Silicon Valley bank, which was on the verge of collapse under the influence of massive withdrawals from its depositors.
Although the large banks were not affected, the shares of many medium-sized or local banks fell on the stock exchange on Friday, in light of investor concern.
Among the most affected banks are First Republic Bank, whose shares fell by nearly 30% on Thursday and Friday sessions, and Signature Bank, whose shares have lost a third of their value since Wednesday evening.
Many of the banks’ clients are companies whose deposits often exceed the maximum amount guaranteed by the FDIC, which is $250,000 per depositor, which could lead them to withdraw their money.
Janet Yellen said Sunday that the government is working this weekend with the Deposit Insurance Agency to find a “solution” for Silicon Valley Bank, which does not cover about 96% of its deposits.
“I’m sure the Deposit Insurance Agency is looking at a wide range of solutions, including a takeover” from another bank, the Treasury secretary said.
But she ruled out bailing out Silicon Valley Bank with an infusion of public funds.
