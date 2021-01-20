The Democrat wants to go to Washington on Wednesday afternoon (local time) Joe Biden as the 46th US President take his oath of office and replace Donald Trump in the White House. Together with Biden will Kamala Harris as the first female vice president sworn in in the history of the country. Traditionally, the ceremony is held on the west side of the US Capitol at 12:00 p.m. (local time / 6:00 p.m. CET).

For the morning at 8.45 a.m. local time Biden, after John F. Kennedy the second Catholic in the White House, has invited Democratic and Republican congressional leaders to join him to celebrate holy mass.

Outgoing Senate Leader Mitch McConnell and Republican Minority Leader in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, announced their participation, as did House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and future Senate Leader Chuck Schumer.

The service takes place in the St. Matthew Cathedral. Other presidents had used St. John’s Episcopal Church for similar ceremonies. Apparently, Biden wanted to choose a church of his denomination.

The rest of the schedule looks like this (Washington is 6 hours behind CET):

The official program starts at 10 a.m. local time with a live stream. One is planned Message from the new First Lady Jill Biden to the young Americans.

at the Capitol . At 12.25 p.m. the new US President, accompanied by the First Lady, the Vice President and the first “second gentleman” of the USA on Arlington National Cemetery a wreath down on Tomb of the Unknown Soldier .

The handover will go down in history solely because of its unprecedented circumstances: Because of the Corona pandemic there is for Biden on the one hand no mass audience. The Storming the Capitol by violent Trump supporters two weeks ago, the authorities also has to be significant Tightening of security measures caused. Large parts of the US capital are cordoned off. The police are from around 25,000 National Guard soldiers supported.

It is also noteworthy that the outgoing president will not attend the ceremony to introduce his successor. Trump has announced that Biden will not be sworn in. He is the first President since Andrew Johnson in 1869 who does not attend the inauguration ceremony of his successor at the Capitol.

Trump’s deputy Mike Pence on the other hand, Biden wants to attend the inauguration – but he did not attend Trump’s farewell ceremony at Andrews military airport near Washington. In the end, there was a break between the president and his vice-president.

Trump, who praised himself above all in a speech on Tuesday evening CET and did not mention the name Biden, did so again in his farewell speech on Wednesday afternoon.

“What we did was fantastic on every level“said Trump. “We weren’t your average government.“ The tax cuts and employment figures were historic. “The future of the country has never looked better. We put it in a position where it was never before “, so Trump, who also addressed words to his successor Joe Biden – but again without naming his name: “I wish the new government every success, I am sure that they will have great success.“

Previously, Trump was last lifted off the White House lawn aboard the Marine One helicopter and then on from Andrews Air Base flew to Florida to his resort Mar-a-Lago – for the last time with “Air Force One”.

Former US presidents will be guests at the inauguration of Trump’s successor, Biden Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton as well as their wives Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton be. They also want to accompany the 46th US President to the National Cemetery in Arlington.

Biden wants to immediately sign 15 edicts on “Day One”

Biden has announced that he will go to work on the day of inauguration. The US has no time to lose when it comes to tackling the crises the nation is facing, he wrote on Tuesday evening (local time) on Twitter. “That’s why I will get to work tomorrow after my swearing-in.”

Biden spent the night in Washington, not far from the White House. When he left his home state of Delaware, he was visibly moved.

Biden plans immediately after his inauguration Signature of 15 decrees. This is intended to partially reverse steps taken by the outgoing President Trump and initiate measures against the corona pandemic and climate change. Biden will bring the “Day One” measures on Wednesday afternoon, said his spokeswoman Jen Psaki.

Among other things, Biden will initiate a process for the US to re-enter the Paris Climate Agreement start. The presidential approval for that controversial Keystone XL pipeline from Canada to the USA will be reversed. The ban on people from certain countries with a predominantly Muslim population entering the USA will be lifted. (with agencies)