Miller explained, in a press conference, that the United States wants to find a diplomatic solution to the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, expressing his country’s concern about “any incident that could spark escalation in the Middle East.”

He pointed out that it is too early to know the extent of the impact of the explosions of communication devices in Lebanon on the ceasefire talks in Gaza.

He pointed out that Washington does not have any assessments, one way or another, about the identity of the person responsible for the explosions of communication devices in Lebanon, and is gathering information about the incident but is not involved in it.

He also considered that “civilians are not legitimate targets for any type of operation,” calling on Iran not to exploit this situation to increase instability, and to avoid escalating tensions.

The White House, in turn, revealed that Washington continues to believe in the need to reach a diplomatic solution to the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.