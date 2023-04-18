“The US government has no plans to carry out evacuations from Sudan at this time, but the Americans must take the volatile situation there very seriously,” said John Kirby.

Call for an “immediate” cease-fire

Earlier Monday, the White House called for an “immediate cease-fire” between the army and the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan, saying that “US officials are in contact with military leaders.”

A White House National Security Council spokesman said: “We regret the escalation of violence in Khartoum and elsewhere in Sudan. We call for an immediate, unconditional ceasefire between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces.”

He emphasized that US officials are “in direct contact with the army commander, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, as well as the commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Lieutenant General Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo,” known as Hamidti, according to Reuters.

He continued, “The message to them is to urge them to end hostilities immediately, without preconditions. We are consulting closely with partners in the region and others on the situation in Sudan.”

He stressed that “this dangerous escalation threatens the progress achieved so far in the negotiations aimed at restoring the democratic transition in Sudan, and undermines the aspirations of the Sudanese people.”

About 200 dead

For his part, the head of the United Nations Mission in Sudan, Volker Berthes, announced on Monday that more than 180 people were killed and 1,800 wounded in the battles raging in Sudan for 3 days.