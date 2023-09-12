Three officials said that after the success of cluster munitions in 155-millimeter artillery shells in the past few months, the United States is considering supplying Kiev with either military tactical missile systems (Atakms) that can fly up to 306 kilometers, or a multiple-launch guided missile system with a range of up to 306 kilometers. To about 70 kilometers and loaded with cluster bombs, or both.

If approved, either option will be available for express shipping to Kiev.

Ukraine is currently armed with 155-millimeter artillery shells, which have a maximum range of about 29 kilometers and carry up to 48 small bombs. The Atakms system being considered could release about 300 or more small bombs. The multiple-launch guided missile system, a copy of which Ukraine has had in its arsenal for months, is capable of dispersing about 404 cluster munitions..

Two sources said that with signs of progress emerging in the Ukrainian campaign against Russian forces, the US administration is keen to support the Ukrainian army at a crucial moment..

The four sources said that the decision to send the Atakms system or the multiple launch guided missile system, or both, is not final and may not be achieved. The Biden administration has been finding it difficult for months to make a decision regarding the Atakms, for fear that sending them would be considered an overly aggressive step against Russia.