This leak of classified documents, revealed by The New York Times last week, not only includes reports and documents related to the conflict in Ukraine, but also relates to very sensitive analyzes about America’s allies..

“Interagency collaboration has begun to assess the national security impact (leak) of these video documents and our allies and partners,” said Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh.“.

According to the analysis of the American media, these leaks may be beneficial to Moscow, as these documents show the extent to which the American intelligence services have penetrated certain parts of the Russian military apparatus..

The US Department of Justice, which opened an investigation on Saturday, is trying to determine the source of the leaks and is still examining the authenticity of the published documents.

The Washington Post quoted US officials as saying that some of these documents were forged. But most of them are original and consistent with CIA reports circulating in the White House, the Pentagon and the State Department, according to the same source.

Some contain information related to the internal discussions of governments allied with the United States. For example, one document highlighted government discussions in South Korea about the possibility of supplying Ukraine with American artillery shells, according to The New York Times..