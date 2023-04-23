Commenting on this development for “Sky News Arabia”, the political analyst specializing in Chinese affairs, Jamal Al-Rifai, underestimates the impact of this American armament on the outcome of any possible military confrontation between Beijing and Taiyi, citing his evidence of what fills China with confidence in its capabilities..

A bargain at the bottom of a bargain

In addition to announcing an $18 billion supply of weapons, Bloomberg reported last week that Washington will sell 400 Harpoon anti-ship missiles to Taiwan. According to the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the US House of Representatives, Michael McCaul, the deal aims to “strengthen Taiwan against any Chinese threat.” .

In March, the US Department of Defense “The Pentagon” announced the approval of a missile deal needed for the American “F-16” Taiwanese aircraft, and the Taiwan Defense Minister commented that “the Air Force now possesses full combat capabilities.” In the same month, a Taiwanese military source said that his country is expected to receive 400 Javelin portable anti-tank systems from Washington, between the second half of this year and 2024. .

What will Harpoon offer to Taiwan?

The diameter of the missile is 34.3 centimeters, the length of the marine version is 4.6 meters, and its weight ranges from 526 to 690 kilograms. The missile’s range ranges from 90 to 240 kilometers, and its speed is 291 meters per second .

Harpoon types

The missile has many types, including:

Harpoon A: Air launched .

Harpoon R: Launched from warships .

Harpoon U: Submarine launched .

Harpoon G: For ground attack .

Harpoon M: guided missile .

Taiwan will get “Harpoon R” and “Harpoon U” to counter any naval blockade .

Should China worry?

In a statement by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Beijing commented on the “Harpoon” deal that it “will not stand idly by regarding the United States’ arming of the island.”“.

However, in Al-Rifai’s estimation, China “is capable of confronting any global power, having built a highly capable and highly competitive armament system.”“.

Rather, Al-Rifai believes that the greatest concern is the issuance of China’s competitors in NATO. Because the balance of power tends in its favour, inferred by these indicators: