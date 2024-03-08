Senior US administration officials said that President Joe Biden will announce in his State of the Union address on Thursday that the US military will establish a temporary port on the Gaza coast on the Mediterranean to receive humanitarian aid by sea.

The officials stated that the plan does not include the deployment of American military personnel in Gaza.

Biden's decision to establish the temporary port comes amid United Nations warnings of the spread of famine among 2.3 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in light of a war that has been ongoing for about five months.

One of the officials said that Biden will announce in his speech to Congress that he has ordered the US military “to undertake an emergency mission to establish a port in Gaza and work with partners to provide humanitarian aid.”

The port will accommodate large ships carrying food, water, medical and living supplies.