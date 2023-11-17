The US State Department said on Friday that it had designated what is known as the “Master of Martyrs Brigades” and its Secretary-General as global terrorists with a special classification.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a statement, “The terrorist activity of the Sayyid al-Shuhada Brigades threatened the lives of soldiers of both the United States and the international coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria,” Reuters reported.

For its part, the US Treasury Department said in a statement that it imposed sanctions on six individuals linked to the Iranian-backed Hezbollah Brigades, in addition to the leader of the Sayyid al-Shuhada Brigades, for their involvement in attacks against American soldiers in the region.

“Today’s action sends a message to Kataib Hezbollah and all other Iranian-backed groups that the United States will use all available measures to hold accountable any opportunistic actors who seek to exploit the situation in Gaza to achieve their own goals,” Treasury Deputy Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement.

American forces stationed in Iraq and Syria have been subjected to more than 55 attacks since mid-October, resulting in dozens of American soldiers being slightly injured, according to what the Pentagon announced on Tuesday.

The increase in the frequency of attacks against American forces in the Middle East is linked to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, which broke out after the movement carried out a surprise attack across the border from Gaza on October 7, which, according to the Israeli authorities, killed about 1,200 people.

After the attack, the United States was quick to provide military support to Israel, which has since launched an air, land, and sea attack on Gaza.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, Israeli strikes killed more than 11,500 people.

About 2,500 American soldiers are stationed in Iraq and about 900 soldiers in Syria as part of efforts to prevent the return of the terrorist organization ISIS.

The organization’s fighters had controlled vast areas in both countries, but local forces were able to repel them with air support from the international coalition to combat terrorism in a conflict that lasted several years.