The Treasury Department website indicated that the US sanctions target Iranian airlines (Iran Air) and Russian ships.

The Treasury Department said: “The US State Department also adds 3 entities, including Iran Air, and designates 4 vessels as blocked property, for enabling Iran to deliver weapons to Russia.”

Blinken warns against major escalation

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that Russia had received ballistic missiles from Iran that it would likely use in Ukraine within weeks, warning that cooperation between Moscow and Tehran posed a greater threat to Europe’s security.

Blinken added during a press conference in London with his British counterpart David Lammy ahead of a visit to Kiev that Washington had secretly warned Iran that supplying Russia with ballistic missiles “would constitute a major escalation.”

European threat

Peter Stano, the European Union’s foreign affairs spokesman, said on Tuesday that the transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia represents a further military escalation and violates international law.

He continued: “We confirm that we have received reliable information about sending Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia.”

“High Representative Borrell has repeatedly warned Iran against this decision during his bilateral contacts with Iranian partners,” he said.

He added that the transfer of missiles violates the UN Charter, international law and international humanitarian law.

“Sending ballistic missiles would likely aid Russia’s escalating bombing campaign on civilians, cities, and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, increasing civilian deaths, injuries, and destruction,” he added.

He continued: “The European Union will respond strongly to this support for Russia’s terrorist campaign against the people of Ukraine.”

This was preceded by an announcement by the Secretary-General of the Russian Security Council, Sergei Shoigu, that Moscow is completing the necessary steps to sign a new treaty with Iran soon.

“We hope to conclude a new fundamental treaty between the two countries soon. We are working on completing the necessary internal procedures to prepare the documents for the presidents to sign them,” Shoigu said.

For his part, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani confirmed that Iran considers reports of Iranian weapons transfers to Russia as “ugly propaganda” to hide Western military support for Israel.