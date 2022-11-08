According to the US administration, South Africa has gained particular importance as a platform for transferring funds between the leadership of ISIS and its affiliate groups on the continent.

“Today, the Department of the Treasury is targeting key individuals in the ISIS network in South Africa and their business assets who have played a pivotal role in enabling the growth of terrorism and other criminal activities in the region,” Deputy Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement.

The sanctions target four members of the same family who “provided material and financial support, technology, goods and services to support ISIS,” according to the ministry.

About 12 companies linked to these four people were also targeted.

The assets and financial interests of the targeted individuals and companies in the United States have been frozen, and any dealings by American companies or persons with the sanctioned entities is prohibited.

In an indication of the presence of ISIS in South Africa, twins were convicted at the beginning of the year for planning attacks against the US Embassy in Pretoria and their desire to join the extremist group.

The organization also officially announced in May the creation of a new “province” in Mozambique, on the border with South Africa, where a group linked to the organization has been active since 2017.

The violence is concentrated, especially in northern Mozambique, which contains large reserves of natural gas, which has led to the deaths of more than 3,500 people, including more than 1,500 civilians, as well as the displacement of 800,000 Mozambicans.