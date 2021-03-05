The United States Department of Commerce reported that the American side was enforcing trade sanctions against the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of the Interior of Myanmar.

“The United States continues to strongly condemn military violence against peaceful protesters,” reads a post on website departments and emphasizes that Washington “will continue to prosecute those responsible for the coup.”

It is clarified that the Defense Department and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Myanmar, as well as the military-controlled corporations Myanmar Economic Corporation and Myanmar Economic Holding Limited, are included in the black list of the Ministry of Trade.

The department said that the purpose of this decision is to limit the availability of certain goods and services for the military and security forces of Myanmar.

On February 1, Myanmar leader Vin Myin and members of the ruling party were detained. The military declared a state of emergency for a period of one year and announced the creation of a new authority. There are protests in the country. Their participants demand the release of the leaders of the state.

The United States has already imposed a number of sanctions. On March 1, the country’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Washington was preparing new measures against Myanmar in connection with the violence against protesters. According to the latest data, 50 people died.