Washington (Union)

The storming of the office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, by Houthi militants, their seizure of it, confiscation of its contents, and the expulsion of local employees, has been widely condemned internationally, amidst assertions that these practices are obstructing the delivery of aid to the Yemeni people.

The United States strongly condemned the Houthi group’s storming and seizure of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Sana’a, stressing that this act constitutes a violation of international standards.

“The Houthis’ storming and seizure of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Sana’a confirms that they do not respect the most basic international practices,” US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said in a press statement.

Patel added that this is also “another step in a series of aggressive actions by the Houthis, including the arrest of UN and international organization staff and diplomats working to help the Yemeni people.”

He warned that “these violations will lead to obstructing the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Yemenis who have suffered from the crisis conditions for a very long time.”

He stressed that Washington will continue to support the negotiated peace process in Yemen under the auspices of the United Nations and support the work of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and other agencies and organizations that provide relief to the Yemeni people.

He stressed again that “there can be no sustainable solution to the conflict in Yemen as long as the Houthis insist on attacking international ships and threatening their neighbors and the Yemeni people.”

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, strongly condemned the storming of his office in Sana’a by the Houthi group on August 3, demanding that they leave the premises and return all assets and property immediately. He also called again for the immediate and unconditional release of all UN staff detained in Yemen.

In turn, Britain condemned the Houthis’ storming and control of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Sana’a.

British Minister of State for the Middle East Hamish Falconer called on the Houthi group to allow the United Nations and all non-governmental organizations to continue their vital work for the Yemeni people and to release all detained staff immediately.

The European Union considered the Houthis’ storming of the headquarters of the High Commissioner for Human Rights as another escalation, after the recent wave of kidnappings against employees of the United Nations and international and local organizations.

He said that maintaining the OHCHR’s ability to monitor human rights on the ground was of utmost importance, stressing his support for the call of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, for the Houthi group to return the confiscated headquarters and equipment.