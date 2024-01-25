Aden, Washington (Al-Ittihad, agencies)

The US envoy to Yemen, Tim Lenderking, said that the Houthis' actions in the region threaten to turn Yemen into a “pariah state,” in reference to the attacks launched by the group against international ships in the Red Sea, and their impact on shipping traffic.

Lenderking added, in press statements yesterday, that “Yemeni civilians will suffer more than others from the international isolation that will result if the attacks continue,” stressing that “Houthi attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea alienate key members of the international community, whose support is crucial.” For a peace agreement in Yemen.

Last month, the UN envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, announced an agreement between the conflicting Yemeni parties on a road map of several stages leading to the restoration of the peace process and dialogue to reach a sustainable solution to the Yemeni crisis that has been continuing for 8 years.

In this context, Lenderking said: “Something very important happened in December, which is the tremendous progress that was made towards finalizing a road map between the Houthis and the Yemeni government. They have been working on this for a year, with strong encouragement from the United States,” stressing that his country “ “It continues to work tirelessly with its partners to build international consensus to support peace.”

The American envoy added, “The administration of President Joe Biden continues to give priority to resolving the Yemeni conflict, and that it is committed to supporting a lasting peace in Yemen through dialogue under the auspices of the United Nations, in order to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people, and that this is the surest path to peace and prosperity in Yemen.” .

In another context, the US Treasury Department announced yesterday that Washington and London had imposed sanctions on 4 Houthi leaders on the grounds of “supporting terrorist acts targeting commercial shipping.”

The US Department said, in a statement, “The measure targets 4 individuals who supported the recent Houthi attacks against commercial ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, including taking civilian crews hostage.”

The statement added, “The continuing terrorist attacks launched by the Houthis on commercial ships and their civilian crews that legally cross the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden threaten to disrupt international supply chains and freedom of navigation, which is critical to global security, stability, and prosperity.”

Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson was quoted as saying, “The joint action with the United Kingdom demonstrates our collective work to leverage all authorities to stop these attacks.”