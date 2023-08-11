US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the United States holds the military council that took power in Niger responsible for the safety of the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum, his family and detained members of the government.
“The United States joins the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in calling for the restoration of constitutional order for Niger,” Blinken said in a statement issued by the US State Department.
