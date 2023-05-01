The US State Department said that Washington and its multinational partners have helped nearly 1,000 Americans leave Sudan since the recent outbreak of violence, and that a second government convoy arrived Sunday in Port Sudan.
Matthew Miller, spokesman for the US State Department, said in a statement today that US citizens and others who are entitled to join the convoy will head to Saudi Arabia, where personnel are stationed to facilitate travel in emergencies.
