Blinken said in an interview with the “Washington Post”: “We are conducting extensive contacts regarding Austin … with Syria, and other countries.”

“We are trying to find a way to bring him home. We will not stop until that happens,” he added.

With this statement, Blinken confirmed press reports that talked about American-Syrian contacts regarding the missing journalist, Austin Tice.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier, quoting Middle East officials familiar with US efforts, that President Joe Biden’s administration has renewed direct talks with Syria over Tice and other Americans.

Austin Tice, a former US Marine and freelance journalist, was kidnapped in August 2012 while covering the civil war in Syria. He was 31 years old at the time.

His family believes he is alive and still being held in Syria. The identity of Tice’s kidnappers is still unknown, and no one has claimed responsibility for his kidnapping.

President Joe Biden said last year that Washington knew “with certainty” that the Syrian government held Tice at some point.

The Syrian government denied kidnapping or holding Tice.

In response to a question about Tice, White House spokeswoman Karen Jean-Pierre said she could not confirm any meetings.

Washington suspended its diplomatic presence in Syria in 2012, as civil war raged in the country.