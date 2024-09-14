“The Russians have shown great brutality in their attacks on civilian energy infrastructure. They have already fired on Ukrainian nuclear power plants and I think that could happen again,” he said at the Yalta European Strategy Forum in Kyiv, which he participated in via video.

Kyiv’s Western allies have been reluctant since the war began to increase aid to Ukraine to avoid the possibility of entering into a direct confrontation with Russia.

But the United States and Britain are now considering allowing Ukraine to use longer-range weapons to strike targets deep inside Russia — one of Kyiv’s key demands.

“There will be no escalation, and there is absolutely nothing that would make the situation worse,” Kirylo Budanov said in this regard.

The Ukrainian intelligence chief expected that Russia would try to end its war with Ukraine before 2026, due to potential economic problems, particularly as a result of Western sanctions and the need for a new mobilization campaign for soldiers.

He also vowed to continue fighting, saying, “We are fighting for our land, and we have no other choice. We cannot simply say: We are tired of this.”

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday that Russia could destroy the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, with non-nuclear weapons in response to Ukraine’s use of long-range Western missiles, while analysts suggested that Russia’s response options in extreme cases would be to conduct a nuclear test.

Medvedev added that Moscow “already has formal grounds to use nuclear weapons since Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk region, but it can instead use new high-tech weapons, turning Kiev into a giant molten mass, when its patience runs out.”

“What do Western leaders and their political establishments, who are up to their heads in the war, think about our country’s reaction to possible missile strikes deep inside our territory?” Medvedev wrote in a post on his Telegram account, according to Russia Today.

“Here’s what they’re thinking: The Russians talk a lot about responding with weapons of mass destruction, but they won’t do anything… These are just verbal interventions… The Russians won’t cross the red lines, it’s just intimidation,” he continued.