Putting the Palestinian house in order after the war is a concern that worries the American administration. In its plan for the day after the Israeli campaign to eliminate Hamas in Gaza, the United States hopes to pave the way for the besieged Palestinian Authority to take control, by encouraging the formation of a new government and launching training for its security forces.

The Washington Post reported that, to these ends, American officials flocked to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and demanded changes and new faces in key positions to improve the bad situation of the authority, which is unpopular among the Palestinians, while looking forward to an expanded role in the Gaza Strip after the war.

She indicated that the Palestinian Authority initially rejected the idea of ​​returning to Gaza, which has been controlled by Hamas since 2007, but it gradually became more accepting of the proposal, which would contribute to the unification of the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The newspaper quoted a White House official as saying that the Biden administration is discussing with the Palestinians and members of the international community about a new government and some new blood to join the ranks of the Palestinian Authority government alongside Abbas and under his leadership.

Washington also seeks for the Palestinian Authority's security forces to be present in Gaza after the war, as they are now present in parts of the West Bank.

But Palestinian officials want to link any such efforts to a clear political horizon for a Palestinian state, and they expressed doubts about the United States’ ability to achieve anything while the current far-right government in Israel is in power, especially since Washington has not yet succeeded in overcoming a major obstacle, which is convincing Israel releases the necessary salaries to prevent the Palestinian Authority from collapsing.

Security approaches

Writer and political researcher Khalil Shaheen told Sky News Arabia. The desire of the American side to put the Palestinian house in order to seize the initiative in Gaza is nothing but the process of forming an authority in line with Israel’s security demands, and he added during his talk to Sky News Arabia, saying in this context: