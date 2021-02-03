Today, Wednesday, the United States extended the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) signed with Russia for a period of five years, starting today.

“President (Joe) Biden pledged to keep the American people safe from nuclear threats by restoring American leadership in arms control and nonproliferation,” US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a statement.

“Today, the United States took the first step towards fulfilling this commitment when it extended the New START treaty with the Russian Federation for a period of five years,” Blinken added.

Last week, Russia ratified the extension of the treaty, which was scheduled to expire days from now.

“The extension of the New START treaty ensures that we have verifiable limits on Russian ICBMs, submarine-launched ballistic missiles and heavy bombers until February 5, 2026,” Blinken stressed.

The administration of US President Joe Biden said last month that it would seek to extend the agreement because time does not allow for the negotiation of a new agreement.

The Arms Control Treaty, which is scheduled to expire on February 5, obliges the United States and Russia to reduce their deployed strategic nuclear warheads to a maximum of 1,550 each.