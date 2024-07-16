Gaza (Union)

Heavy shelling continues in Gaza, as a result of the Israeli war that has been ongoing for more than 9 months in the Strip, while hopes of reaching a ceasefire agreement soon fade amid the worsening “humanitarian conditions.”

During a meeting in Washington, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed to two senior Israeli officials the United States’ “deep concern” following recent Israeli military raids in the Gaza Strip that have caused significant casualties, according to his spokesman, Matthew Miller.

Miller confirmed that the Secretary of State discussed with the two Israeli officials ways to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, noting that Israel remains committed to reaching an agreement under the terms set by President Joe Biden on May 31, according to the two Israeli officials.

While diplomatic efforts were resumed in the hope of reaching a ceasefire, a leader of the Palestinian factions announced last Sunday the suspension of the ongoing negotiations through mediators due to Israel’s lack of seriousness, its ongoing policy of procrastination and obstruction, and its commission of massacres against unarmed civilians.

In addition, humanitarian organizations considered that the recent events in Gaza exacerbated the humanitarian disaster in the devastated sector, denouncing Israel’s obstruction of the entry of relief aid and the closure of the crossings.

In a report published yesterday, 13 non-governmental humanitarian organizations warned of the deterioration of humanitarian aid access to the Strip as Israeli operations intensify.

The organizations pointed out that the Israeli army’s control over the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing since May has caused a “complete halt” to the delivery of aid.

The organizations noted that Israel facilitated only 46% of the planned humanitarian missions (53 out of 115).

In the northern Gaza Strip, about 20% of households are classified as in a “catastrophic” situation and 50% are in an “emergency” state due to the risk of famine, according to the organizations, which pointed out that the distribution of aid in these areas is very limited. For its part, Israel denies the spread of famine in Gaza and accuses the United Nations of being responsible for obstructing the delivery of aid.

Meanwhile, at least 44 people were killed in three intense air strikes in less than an hour on the Gaza Strip yesterday, one of which targeted a school in the central Nuseirat camp, the civil defense said in a brief statement. Israel, for its part, confirmed that it had carried out two strikes.

“Three massacres in less than an hour against displaced people in the Al-Attar area west of Khan Yunis, Al-Razi School in Al-Nuseirat camp, and a gathering of citizens around Sheikh Zayed roundabout in the northern Gaza Strip,” said Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal, adding that more than 44 people were killed and dozens were wounded, some of them in critical condition.

Earlier, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society announced that its crews dealt with 5 dead and 8 injured, as a result of the occupation forces targeting Al-Razi School in Al-Nuseirat camp.

For its part, the Israeli army said in a statement that it had struck activists who were working in a UNRWA school in the Nuseirat area, and who had planned and directed several attacks against its forces in the Gaza Strip.

Medical sources announced the killing of 17 people and the injury of more than 26 in an airstrike near the Al-Attar gas station in Mawasi, Khan Yunis.

The Mawasi area, which Israel declared “safe” and asked the displaced to go to, was subjected to heavy shelling last Saturday, killing at least 92 people.