“We will make sure that all options are available to the president,” John Kirby, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council, said during a press briefing in Washington. “We certainly have not changed our view that we will not allow Iran to have the ability (to acquire) nuclear weapons.”

Meanwhile, Iran announced that it is moving forward with uranium enrichment, which Western governments fear is part of a secret nuclear weapons programme.

And the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) reported that “Iran has started, for the first time, producing 60% enriched uranium at the Fordow nuclear complex.” The head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, later confirmed the information.

To make an atomic bomb, uranium enriched to 90% is required, so enrichment to 60% is an important step towards enriching uranium to the level used in making weapons.

Iran has long denied having any ambition to develop an atomic bomb, stressing that its nuclear activities are for civilian purposes only.