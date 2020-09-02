Joseph Kennedy at the Democratic Convention in Philadelphia, Pa., July 25, 2016 (BILL CLARK / CQ-ROLL CALL GROUP)

With the upcoming elections in November we will perhaps experience the end of a dynasty of politicians, that of the Kennedys.

Jospeh Kennedy 3rd of the name, the great nephew of President John Fitzgerald Kennedy, the grandson of his brother Robert lost Tuesday, September 1 the Democratic primary of Massachusetts: the young representative was candidate to become senator of this state of the East coast of the States United, and in which the Kennedys have always won the elections in which they participated.

Defeat for this young man of 39 years, with the youthful appearance, the clear eyes and the red curly hair, Joe Kennedy who, until a few months ago, was the hope of the Democratic party: it is even his that Donald Trump had been asked to respond to during his State of the Union address two years ago. But in this primary, Joe Kennedy bowed to a Democratic Party cacique, current Massachusetts Senator Edward Markey, 74, half a century of politics behind him.

And yet he played on this famous surname by having his grandmother Ethel Kennedy, widow of Senator Robert Kennedy assassinated in 1968, testify in his favor. But no, that was not enough to win this primary and become a senator in November , because in this very democratic state of Massachusetts, there’s no way a Republican will win. What happened ? The old politician Edward Markey sought the support of the left wing of the Democratic Party. He got the support of Elizabeth Warren, and even that of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the New York representative, the rising star of the party, AOC as it is called. She joined him in particular on ecological issues. While Kennedy was dubbed by the old guard of the Democratic Party, starting with the boss of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

The generational conflict turned the other way: old Markey emerged as a more modern candidate than young Kennedy.



It is undoubtedly a halt in the political career of Joe Kennedy 3rd of the name. Perhaps the end of a dynasty. We’ll see. This defeat in any case says a lot about this Democratic party torn between its left wing on one side and the centrists on the other. And a party which, for the presidential election this time, decided to bet on a moderate candidate Joe Biden, rather than on someone much more anchored to the left like for example Bernie Sanders.