The fake video showing candidate Joe Biden dozing off during an interview. (TWITTER SCREENSHOTS)

The tone hardens considerably between the Democratic candidate and the incumbent president. The proof with the speech Monday August 31 of Joe Biden. Almost two months before the presidential election, anything seems possible. Until the use of faked or false videos.

We are not in what we call deep fakes, these videos in which, thanks to synthetic images, we can make a personality say anything and everything, but we are still not very far of that, with in a few hours three quite edifying examples.

The first is a video that lasts three seconds, taken from Joe Biden’s speech yesterday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where the Democratic candidate came to talk about security. And the Trump campaign is therefore broadcasting an excerpt in which the Democrat is made to say: “You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America”. It’s a pretty straightforward audio edit, but seen over 700,000 times in a few hours.

And it’s even bigger, Dan Scavino, who is an adviser to the White House, and who heads the president’s social networks, released a video on Monday, August 31: In the image we see Joe Biden invited to a local television, duplex, he has his eyes closed, and the presenter is doing everything possible to wake him up.

There is even the snoring:

Joe Biden slept through his live broadcast interview.pic.twitter.com/TyyISaHLNJ – BibleBeltMomma ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@BibleBeltDarlin) August 30, 2020

In fact the sequence did exist but with actor Harry Belafonte ten years ago who fell asleep before an interview. We just replaced Bellafonte’s face with Biden’s, eyes closed. Frankly, it seems true: I remind you that it’s still the president’s social media advisor who publishes this, he is followed by almost a million Internet users on Twitter. Harry Belafonte confirmed it was him on the original video and called to vote on November 3, against people capable of such lies. There are other examples in recent days of faked videos, relayed in particular by caciques of the Republican Party, in particular that of an activist suffering from a degenarative disease, which we saw during the Democratic convention, his name is Ady Barkan, and he can only express himself through a computer synthesized voice. This video, with a simple audio editing, disguised his words.

We are 63 days away from these presidential and parliamentary elections, and obviously the campaign will not always fly very high.