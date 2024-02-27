Paris (agencies)

The United States announced that its forces destroyed, in areas under the control of the Houthi group in Yemen, three explosive-laden drone boats, two naval cruise missiles, and an explosive-laden drone, posing an imminent threat to navigation in the Red Sea.

Yesterday, the US Military Command for the Middle East (Centcom) said in a statement on the “X” platform that its forces “destroyed, as part of self-defense measures, three unmanned drone boats, two Crore mobile anti-ship missiles, and a bomb-laden attack drone.”

The statement added, “The boats and two missiles were ready to be launched into the Red Sea while the drone was flying over the Red Sea.”

According to the statement, “Centcom forces detected the boats, the two missiles, and the drone in areas controlled by the Houthis in Yemen, and decided that they represented an imminent threat to commercial ships and US Navy ships in the region.”

The US Central Command announced yesterday that the Houthi group fired a missile that likely targeted an oil tanker flying the American flag in the Gulf of Aden on February 24, but did not hit it.

The command said, in a post on the social media platform “X”, that in the most recent attack, the missile fell into the water without causing any damage or injuries.

For his part, British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed that his country and its allies would continue to confront Houthi attacks on shipping ships in the Red Sea in light of their continued aggressive behavior.

Shapps said: “Early analysis showed that the RAF successfully hit eight targets in Yemen, which included sites used by the Houthis to launch long-range drone attacks, both for reconnaissance and attack missions,” according to the British news agency, PA Media.

The British minister added in a statement to the House of Commons: “The Houthi group can stop these violations at any time they want, but they choose, instead, to continue their reckless aggressive actions, which harms not only innocent people, but also the Yemeni people.”

Yesterday, the Greek government agreed to participate in the mission of protecting commercial ships from Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

A Greek Ministry of Defense official said that the Hydra frigate left for the Red Sea to participate in a mission to protect commercial ships from attacks by the Houthi group.

Greek government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said in a statement that the Greek Security Council approved Defense Minister Nikos Dendias' proposal to participate in the European Union mission.

The government said it was important to join the mission; Because the Houthi attacks caused disruption to the activities of Greek commercial ships in the port of Piraeus, the largest port in the country, and some container ships stopped using it. France, Italy and Germany are also participating in the European Union mission under the code name “ASPEDS”.

Participating countries are tasked with protecting commercial ships and intercepting attacks, but without participating in strikes against the Houthis on the ground.

