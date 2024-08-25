He added that the United States is concerned about the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East into a wider war.

Sullivan also said at a press conference that the Biden administration is in constant contact with Israel regarding the current situation with the Lebanese Hezbollah.

The US official’s statements came after two Egyptian security sources said on Sunday that the talks held on Gaza in Cairo ended without reaching an agreement, and that the Israeli and Hamas delegations left the Egyptian capital.

The two sources explained, according to Reuters, that Israel and Hamas did not agree to many of the solutions presented by the mediators, namely Egypt, Qatar and the United States.

Several previous rounds of negotiations have failed to end the war in Gaza, which is approaching a year and has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians, according to medical sources in the Strip.