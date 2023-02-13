Washington denied Monday accusations made by Beijing of sending balloons over Chinese territory, in the midst of tension between the two countries since the United States shot down a Chinese balloon over its territory.
“Any allegation that the US government is using spy balloons over the People’s Republic of China is false,” White House National Security Council spokeswoman Andrienne Watson wrote in a tweet.
It added that Beijing was trying to “limit the damage”, accusing it of “violating the sovereignty of the United States and more than 40 countries” through its “spying balloon program”.
