Aden (Union)

Yesterday, the United States called on the Houthi group in Yemen to release all detained UN, NGO, and diplomatic mission employees.

This came in a press conference by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, published by the Washington Embassy in Yemen via the “X” platform.

Miller called on the Houthis to “release all detained UN and NGO staff, and diplomatic mission staff, who were arrested last month.”

The US spokesman condemned the “illegal arrests carried out by the Houthis,” noting that “these detainees have nothing to do with any conflict,” and considered that “such actions alienate the international community, complicate the process of providing humanitarian aid, and endanger the Yemeni peace process.”

On June 11, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for “the immediate and unconditional release of all UN staff detained in Yemen.”

In another context, Yemeni media sources in Aden reported yesterday that terrorist elements launched an attack in Shabwa Governorate, with RPG and mortar shells, targeting a Yemeni military site.

The sources added that an explosive device was planted on one of the roads and exploded in a military vehicle belonging to the Yemeni forces that was coming to reinforce, leading to the martyrdom of three soldiers and the injury of others.

The sources explained that the terrorist elements used mortar shells, RPGs, and medium and light machine guns in the attack, before fleeing under the pressure of the Yemeni forces’ strikes, which led to the death and injury of a number of the attacking terrorists.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Al-Qaeda elements are present in a number of Yemeni provinces, and from time to time they launch attacks against army and security forces.