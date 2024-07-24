Aden (Union)

The United States of America announced that the United Nations and the international community cannot continue their work in Yemen as if nothing had happened after the kidnapping of dozens of local employees working for UN and international organizations.

“It is time for the Security Council to speak out in unity and demand the immediate and safe release of all Yemeni staff of the United Nations, national and international NGOs and diplomatic missions,” said Robert Wood, the alternate representative for special political affairs. Addressing the Security Council, he called for support for UN agencies operating in Yemen as they outline the next steps needed to protect their staff in the deteriorating security environment.

In the context, Hans Grundberg, the UN Special Envoy to Yemen, said yesterday that “it has been nearly seven weeks since the Houthi group arbitrarily detained 13 UN colleagues, in addition to dozens of employees of international and local organizations, civil society, and the private sector, many of whom support the work of the United Nations. Among those arbitrarily detained, there are at least 4 women.”

“I know from my communication with family members that they fear for the fate of their mothers, fathers, daughters, sons, sisters and brothers who are currently detained. It has been almost two months now,” Grundberg said in his briefing to the Security Council yesterday. “There are four other staff members from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and UNESCO who have been detained for longer periods, specifically since 2021 and 2023.”

He added: The course of developments in Yemen since the beginning of the year is going in the wrong direction if it is not addressed, it may reach a critical point, noting that the regional dimension of the conflict in Yemen is becoming increasingly clear, and the escalation in the economic field is translating into public threats to return to comprehensive war, and the Houthi group is increasing the intensity of its repression of the civil sphere and international organizations.

“While the parties have expressed their willingness to engage in dialogue in the economic sphere, which I welcome, I reiterate my warning to the Council of the danger of a return to all-out war and its expected consequences of human suffering,” Grundberg added.

In the context of his speech, the UN envoy welcomed the decision of the Yemeni parties to choose the path of dialogue, looking forward to further work with them to support them in implementing their obligations regarding the banking sector and Yemeni Airlines.

Political solution

Yesterday, Saudi Arabia expressed its hope that the Yemeni government and the Houthi group sitting at the negotiating table would contribute to reaching a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis.

The Kingdom affirmed in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs “its continued support for Yemen, its government and its brotherly people, and its constant keenness to encourage efforts to reduce escalation and maintain calm to support the peace process in Yemen.”