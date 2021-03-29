Washington (AFP) – US Trade Representative Catherine Tay told the Wall Street Journal that the United States is not yet ready to raise tariffs on Chinese imports, but is open to talks with Beijing.

Tai, who was formally appointed on March 17th to her position, confirmed that she is aware that these fees hit some American companies and consumers, but that they also allow the protection of American institutions.

In January 2020, Donald Trump signed an agreement with Beijing to suspend part of the additional US fees, and to calm the atmosphere in the trade war between the two countries.

“I heard people asking me to raise these tariffs,” Tai, who speaks fluent Chinese, said in an interview with the newspaper.

However, the former legal advisor on commercial affairs for the Democratic Party in the House of Representatives, whose parents were born in China, warned against any rapid abolition of customs duties, indicating that this may harm the US economy unless a political change is reported “so that the economic parties can adapt.”

She added that it is essential “for companies, traders, industrialists and their employees” to be able to plan for the future.

Tai, 47, confirmed that the customs duties cost some American companies dearly, but they were imposed “to correct an unbalanced and unjust trade situation.”

She justified continuing with it also for tactical reasons, explaining, “Every skillful negotiator keeps all options open” before him.

Tai discussed Beijing’s business practices during contacts with Japanese ministers and during her tenure sessions, and said that she supports a “comprehensive study” of the trade relationship between the two largest economic powers in the world.