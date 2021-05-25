The attorney general of Washington DC – the capital of the United States – sued Amazon, the e-commerce platform of billionaire Jeff Bezos, on Tuesday for abuse of its dominant position in retail sales.

Prosecutor Karl Racine alleged that Amazon’s control of between 50-70% of US trade on the internet it raises the prices that consumers pay.

“Amazon’s online retail platform benefits from and is protected by anti-competitive business practices,” says the lawsuit filed in a District of Columbia (DC) court.

.“Amazon’s Policies Governing Third-Party Sellers prohibit them from offering products at lower prices on rival platforms, which has led to artificially high prices for consumers and allowed the company to build monopoly power, Karl Racine told the Bloomberg agency.

Karl Racine, attorney general for the District of Columbia (right). Photo: Bloomberg

He added: “Amazon is increasing its dominant bastion in the market and illegally reducing the ability of other platforms to compete for market share ”.

Following the lawsuit, Amazon shares fell 0.8% to a session low and fell 0.7% to US $ 3,223 around noon in the United States.

Jeff Bezos’ company has remained so far on the sidelines to comment on the matter, they remarked from Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, Amazon merchants and their consultants in 2019 assured that the platform’s practices they were forced to raise prices on other rival sitessuch as the supermarket chain Walmart Inc.

If the e-commerce platform detected lower prices elsewhere, it would bury your products in search results, thus limiting the ability to offer lower prices elsewhere to attract buyers.

Also in Europe

Two weeks ago, the General Court of the European Union, the penultimate judicial instance of the Union, annulled the decision of the European Commission to require the Government of Luxembourg to collect 250 million euros in unpaid taxes to Amazon.

Brussels had accused Luxembourg of allowing, with a fiscal network, that Amazon did not pay a single euro of tax on three quarters of its European profits, which channeled to its European headquarters in the Central European Duchy.

Silicon Valley goes to Justice

This lawsuit against Amazon adds to a comprehensive list of antitrust cases against a major technology company filed last year by state and federal officials.

The United States Department of Justice and a group of states They sued Google from Alphabet Inc. last year, accusing the company of abusing its domain in Internet searches and digital advertising.

The Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of states nationwide sued Facebook Inc. in December for separate complaints that seek to divide the company.

SL