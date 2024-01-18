The US State Department said in a statement on Thursday that Washington had obtained a commitment from countries in the region to participate in the reconstruction of Gaza after the end of the war “if there is a real path to the establishment of a Palestinian state.”

White House National Security Advisor John Kirby also said that “the two-state solution is in the interest of the Israelis and the Palestinians,” stressing “the right of the Palestinians to live in an independent state and in peace.”

Kirby added: “There will be a post-war phase in Gaza, and there must be governance in the Strip that represents the aspirations of the Palestinians.”

The senior American official continued: “We are now seeing a reduction in the number of Israeli forces in Gaza, after urging the United States to do so. We are focusing at the current stage on providing what Israel needs to defend itself against Hamas and delivering aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip.”

In the same context, Kirby said that the United States does not seek conflict with the Houthis or in the region, but “we must be able to defend ourselves.”

He explained that “military strikes on the Houthis make it difficult for them to carry out attacks” in the Red Sea.