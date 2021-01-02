S.Heavy defeat for President Donald Trump around three weeks before he left office: For the first time during Trump’s term in office, the United States Congress overturned a presidential veto. After the House of Representatives, the Senate also overruled Trump’s veto on the US defense budget legislative package with the necessary two-thirds majority on Friday.

In the Senate, the two-thirds majority required to reject Trump’s veto was easily achieved. Although the republicans of the outgoing president make up the majority there, 81 of the 100 senators now voted for the defense budget. 13 votes were against.

The House of Representatives, where the opposition Democrats have a majority, had already overruled the president’s veto on Monday with a two-thirds majority of 322 to 87. 109 Republicans also voted against Trump’s objection. The President had refused to sign the legislative plans because of a dispute over the regulation of online platforms and a possible renaming of military bases. Trump also argued that the text ran counter to his plans to withdraw American troops from Germany and Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Defense in Washington announced at the end of July that it would withdraw almost 12,000 soldiers from Germany and the troop strength from that point in time

around 36,000 to 24,000.

After the vote in the Senate, the defense budget is now definitely approved. The budget text states, among other things, that the troop strength in Germany is allowed

will not be reduced to below 34,500 soldiers until 120 days after a full report on the effects of such a withdrawal has been submitted. Since Trump’s term of office ends on January 20, a troop withdrawal could not be carried out by then.









Four years of Trump

From Covfefe to Covid

The legislative package on the defense budget comprises more than 4,500 pages and provides for a budget of around 740 billion dollars (611 billion euros). As is customary in America, the package also deals with numerous regulations that are not directly related to the financing of the armed forces. The text of the law also contains new sanctions against the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea. The American government rejects the construction of Nord Stream 2 and last year already imposed sanctions on the operators of ships that lay pipes for the pipeline .

Trump’s term expires on January 20 at 12 noon. On this day, Joe Biden is sworn in by the Democrats as the new President of the United States. Trump still does not acknowledge his electoral defeat and continues to raise charges of election fraud.