Riyadh (Al Ittihad)

Yesterday, the joint ministerial meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council states and the United States affirmed the ambitious and growing strategic partnerships between the two sides and member states aimed at promoting peace, security, stability, integration and economic prosperity in the Middle East.

The two sides stressed the importance of joint efforts to work to reduce escalation in the region, stressing their joint commitment to supporting diplomacy to achieve these goals. The two sides also agreed on the importance of infrastructure projects in enhancing integration and interdependence in the region, and contributing to stability and prosperity at the regional level.

The two sides pointed out the importance of supporting navigational rights and freedoms and collective efforts to address threats to the security of ships through the waterways in the region. The ministers also stressed the importance of countering terrorism and violent extremism around the world, and welcomed the upcoming ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken affirmed the United States’ permanent commitment to the security of the region, and its awareness of the region’s vital role in the global economy and international trade.

The two sides stressed the importance of the ongoing peace efforts led by the United Nations in Yemen after the April 2022 armistice and the calm that resulted from it, and expressed their deep appreciation for the efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate of Oman, the United Nations envoy and the United States envoy in this regard. The two sides expressed their hope to see a comprehensive Yemeni-Yemeni political process leading to a permanent end to the conflict, responding to Yemenis’ calls for justice, accountability for human rights violations and abuses, and putting the country on the path to recovery.

The two sides also affirmed their support for Yemen’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity, and their support for the Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen and urged the Houthis to seize this opportunity and take advantage of the past 14 calmer and more stable months to provide relief to millions of Yemenis. The ministers stressed the importance of continuing to meet the humanitarian needs of the people in all regions of Yemen and to provide economic and development support throughout the country. The two sides also affirmed their support for the efforts led by the United Nations to confront the environmental and economic threat posed by the Safer oil tanker off the coast of Yemen.

On the Syrian issue, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to reaching a political solution to the Syrian crisis in a way that preserves Syria’s unity and sovereignty, meets the aspirations of its people, and is consistent with international humanitarian law, in line with UN Security Council Resolution No. 2254 (2015). In this regard, the ministers welcomed the Arab efforts to resolve the crisis in a step-by-step manner, in accordance with Security Council Resolution 2254, as agreed upon during the Amman consultative meeting of the Arab Ministerial Contact Group on Syria on the first of last May.

The Ministers reaffirmed their support for the US and Coalition forces working to defeat ISIS in Syria, and condemned all actions that threaten the safety and security of these forces.

The two sides stressed the need to create safe conditions for the safe, dignified and voluntary return of refugees and internally displaced persons in accordance with the standards of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and the importance of providing the necessary support to Syrian refugees and the countries that host them.