“The United States condemns the launch of a number of ballistic missiles by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,” a State Department spokesman said, using North Korea’s official name.

“We call on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to refrain from further provocations and to engage in substantive and constructive dialogue,” he added.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the three ballistic missiles were launched from a distance of less than an hour from the Sunan area of ​​Pyongyang, the North’s capital.

The new missile tests come at a time when US President Joe Biden concluded a trip to the region, which included both South Korea and Japan.

This year, Pyongyang conducted a series of missile tests in defiance of international sanctions imposed on it, and since the beginning of the year, North Korea has intensified its missile tests.

Biden visit

During his visit to South Korea, Biden held talks with his new counterpart Yoon Seok-yeol, during which both stressed the need to intensify military exercises to counter the North’s threats.

On the last day of his visit to South Korea, Biden told reporters he had only one message for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un: “Hello. Point on the line.”

But the US president stressed that his country “is ready to stand up to anything North Korea does.”

The North Korean threat overshadowed Biden’s first trip to Asia since taking power in early 2021, especially since a high-ranking US official warned that Pyongyang might take advantage of this visit to test a missile or even an atomic bomb.

The US warning came after South Korean intelligence announced that the North had completed preparations for a new nuclear test.