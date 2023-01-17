USA attacked the Guatemalan authorities this Tuesday for ordering the capture of former officials of the Prosecutor’s Office and the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (Cicig) that investigated corruption in the country.

(Read here: ‘The mistake of a guerrilla’: the offense of the president of Guatemala to Petro)

“Such actions weaken the rule of law and confidence in the Guatemalan justice system,” the undersecretary of the Department of State for Latin America criticized on social networks. Brian Nichols.

(See also: The prosecutor who accuses Iván Velásquez is on the US corrupt list.)

“We are concerned about the arrest warrants from the Guatemalan Public Ministry against people who worked to guarantee accountability for corruption in the Odebrecht case in Guatemala,” the official said.

Within this case, the Public Ministry of Guatemala has announced legal action against the current Colombian Defense Minister, ivan velazquezwho was in charge of the Cicig, which has opened a diplomatic conflict between both countries.

We are concerned about the arrest warrants for the @MPguatemala against people who worked to guarantee the #Accountability for corruption in the Odebrecht case in Guatemala. Such actions weaken the #Rule of law and confidence in the Guatemalan justice system. — Brian A. Nichols (@WHAAsstSecty) January 17, 2023

The prosecution of the Central American country requested on Monday the capture of David Gaitanformer Cicig lawyer for alleged irregularities in the investigation case involving the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

He accuses him of the crime of abuse of power for having participated in the signing of various cooperation agreements, supposedly anomalous, with directors of odebrecht.

For this case, an arrest warrant was also issued against the lawyer John Paul Carrascopresident of the Guatemalan-American Chamber (Amcham), the former secretary general of the MP Mayra Véliz and the former attorney general Thelma Aldana.

He also assured that will take legal action against Velázquezwho was head of Cicig between 2013 and 2017, a period during which dozens of corruption structures that operated within government institutions were dismantled.

In response, Colombian President Gustavo Petro came to the defense of his minister and warned that relations with Guatemala will be affected if the Guatemalan Prosecutor’s Office goes ahead. Both governments called their ambassadors for consultations in protest mode.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME

*With Efe