US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday that North Korea’s launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile was “illegal and destabilizing”.
Austin also criticized, during a joint press conference with his South Korean counterpart Lee Jong-sub at the Pentagon, Pyongyang’s intention to launch other missiles.
The South Korean military said earlier that the launch of the ICBM was “presumed to have ended in failure”.
#Washington #condemns #North #Koreas #ballistic #missile #launch
Leave a Reply