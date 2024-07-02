Aden (Union)

Yesterday, the United States renewed its support for the measures implemented by the Yemeni government on the economic level to regain control over the financial and banking sectors.

The US Embassy in Yemen reported on its account on the “X” platform, following a meeting between US Ambassador Stephen Fagin and Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, that the ambassador expressed “US support for the efforts made by the Yemeni government towards reform and combating corruption.”

The US Ambassador condemned the Houthi group’s seizure of Yemenia Airlines aircraft, which hindered the company’s ability to serve the Yemeni people.

In another context, the US Army announced yesterday that its forces destroyed a radar site belonging to the Houthi group, in areas controlled by the group in Yemen.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement yesterday that it poses an “imminent threat to commercial vessels in the region.”