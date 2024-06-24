Ministry spokesman Matthew Miller said in a press briefing: “We watched this clip. It was shocking. This practice is absolutely unacceptable. People should never be used as human shields.”

He added: “The Israeli army must quickly investigate what happened and hold those responsible accountable.”

On Sunday, Israeli forces tied a wounded Palestinian youth to the front of a military vehicle during a raid in the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

Regarding the battles in the Gaza Strip, the US State Department said that Israel informed it of the imminent end of major combat operations in Rafah.

The spokesman added that Washington is working to commit to maintaining Israel’s relative superiority over other countries in the region, and will continue to fulfill the weapons requests submitted by Israel.

He explained that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will stress the importance of avoiding further escalation in Gaza, and improving ways for humanitarian aid to enter the Strip.

He stressed that Blinken will stress to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant the importance of Israel developing realistic plans for Gaza after the war.

Gallant is visiting Washington to meet with his American counterpart, Lloyd Austin, Blinken, and senior officials in the White House, in light of the increasing differences between the administration of US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.