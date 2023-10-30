Harris stated, in an interview with the American CBS News network: “We have absolutely no intention and no plans to send combat forces to Israel or Gaza.”

She added that her country is committed to “supporting Israel’s right to defend itself, and also calls for the protection of civilians.”

She continued: “It is very important that there is no confusion between Hamas and the Palestinians. The Palestinians deserve equal measures in terms of security, safety, self-determination and dignity.”

She added, “We have been very clear about the need to adhere to the rules of war and allow humanitarian aid to flow.”

Regarding fears of the conflict expanding, Harris repeated President Joe Biden’s warnings to Iran not to interfere.

She added, addressing Tehran: “Don’t do it. One word. Very clear and direct.”