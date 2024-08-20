Carbery admits Ovechkin could break Gretzky’s record next season

Washington Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery assessed the chances of the team’s Russian forward Alexander Ovechkin to break Canadian Wayne Gretzky’s record for the number of goals in regular championships of the National Hockey League (NHL) in the upcoming season. His words are quoted by website leagues.

The specialist conceded that it could happen. “If he can get into the right shooting positions, and I expect him to do that, I don’t think it’s a stretch to say he could score 42 goals at his age,” Carbery said.

Ovechkin, 38, has 853 goals scored in the NHL regular season. The record for this indicator belongs to Gretzky, who has 894 goals. The new season starts on October 4.

Ovechkin has been playing in the NHL since 2005, and has played for Washington throughout his overseas career. In 2018, he and the team won the Stanley Cup.