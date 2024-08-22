Hassan Al-Warfali, Dina Mahmoud (Gaza, Cairo, London)

A ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages is “on the horizon,” US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said. Speaking to the UN Security Council yesterday, Greenfield said the proposal to close the gaps presented by the United States, Qatar and Egypt days ago is consistent with a plan put forward by US President Joe Biden in May and approved by the Security Council in June.

Sources familiar with the talks said disagreements over Israel’s future military presence in Gaza and the release of Palestinian prisoners were holding up the deal, due to demands Israel has made since Hamas accepted Biden’s proposal in May.

“This is a critical moment for the ceasefire talks and for the region, and every member of this Council must continue to send strong messages to other actors in the region to avoid actions that could push us further away from achieving this agreement,” she added.

In the same context, an Israeli official estimated yesterday that the prisoner exchange and ceasefire negotiations in Gaza will be held in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, tomorrow, Saturday, or next Sunday.

Israeli media reported: “Estimates in Israel indicate that despite the communications crisis and the difficulty of resolving the differences that are delaying reaching an agreement, a summit will be held in the coming days.” The media quoted an Israeli official as saying: “It seems at the moment that a summit will be held next Saturday or Sunday.”

In addition, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced yesterday that Israel had forcibly displaced 250,000 Palestinians in Gaza during August, by issuing 12 evacuation orders.

UNRWA said in a post on its account on the X platform that “Israeli evacuation orders in Gaza during August reached 12 orders, which caused the forced displacement of about 250,000 people.”

The UN agency warned that “the people of Gaza are now trapped in a cycle of repeated forced displacement as families continue to flee amid military operations and the scorching summer heat.”

While many Israeli officials’ statements indicate that what they describe as “major military operations” in Gaza are about to end, warnings are escalating that if this happens, it will not lead to the curtain being drawn on the ongoing war there, but rather to making its confrontations of a different nature.

In light of the ambiguity surrounding the details of the Israeli plans for the next phase of the battles, after what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called “the most fierce phase of fighting” ends, there are widespread fears that the confrontation in the Strip will turn into a long-term, low-intensity war at the same time.

Analysts following the war in Gaza confirm that although various indicators suggest that Israeli military leaders will soon announce the end of the ongoing ground attack in the city of Rafah since the beginning of last May, this does not negate the fact that Israel has not yet achieved the goals it had announced when the fighting broke out last October.