There are images from Washington that are reminiscent of a third world country. During the riots, an ardent supporter of Donald Trump is shot while trying to storm the Capitol.

Donald Trump publishes a video message and thus triggers an attempted coup on the Capitol.

Both violent protests four people lose their lives – an ardent supporter is shot.

Ashli ​​Babbitt served in the US Air Force and was killed trying to get into the Congress hall.

Update from January 7th, 9.45pm: Like the responsible police unit of the Capitol now announced, was Ashli ​​Babbitt fatally shot by a unit officer. “Medical help was immediately provided and the woman was taken to hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries,” the statement said. The shooter was released from further duty according to regulations, the incident is now being investigated.

“These people actively attacked Capitol Police officers and other uniformed police officers with metal pipes, sat down chemical irritants and other weapons against our officers. They were determined to enter the building, causing great damage. ”Furthermore, they would have found each other Pipe bombs in the US capital actually turned out to be dangerous – they could have done a lot of damage.

“Nothing will stop us”: This is the Trump supporter who was shot while storming the Capitol

First report from January 7th, 2:12 p.m .: Washington – The Transfer of power in the USA has reached its temporary low. Presumably spurred on by President Donald Trump Numerous supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington to the United States Congress in the confirmation of the successor Joe Biden disturb.

A total of four people lost their lives in the events at the historic building in the US capital. There was one death after a police officer prevented them from entering the convention hall. Your name: Ashli ​​Babbitt.

Donald Trump: Ardent supporter Ashli ​​Babbitt dies in rioting in the Capitol

The 44-year-old who shot in the Capitol lived in the San Diego area of ​​southern California, according to US media. It is about a US veteranwho had participated in various U.S. Air Force air missions over a period of 14 years. The transmitter KUSI-TV citing her husband, says that Ashli ​​Babbitt was a “strong supporter” of Donald Trump and regularly used Twitter to create the mood for the Republican president.

Protester killed in Capitol was Air Force vet from California https://t.co/yqNM61YzjX pic.twitter.com/gZpqYZrGFu – New York Post (@nypost) January 7, 2021

The last entry on the account is also explosive in this context: “Nothing will stop us,” read a tweet on Tuesday. “The storm is here and will hit the capital in less than 24 hours!”

Just a few hours later, Babbitt was due to be with the radical protests lost her life when she was killed by a shot fired by a stationed police officer. As Washington’s chief of police said, the 44-year-old was seriously injured and later died in hospital.

Numerous videos of the tragic events are circulating on the Internet. Among them are also recordings that show Babbitt trying to get into the congress hall – although emergency services were standing at gunpoint on the other side of the locked door. Also to be seen: insurgents, those with Assault rifles are equipped.

Three other deaths resulted from incidents outside the “Capitol” in Washington. According to media reports, these were “different medical emergencies”.

Donald Trump: US President incites supporters – protests claim four lives

Donald Trump himself appears to be largely responsible for the violent protests: In an emotional message, the previous US president in Washington demanded of his supporters: “You have to fight”. He also appealed to move to the seat of the US Senate and the House of Representatives. The words were clearly heard – Trump supporters tore down security fences and invaded the Capitol.

On the verge of a PK has Chancellor Angela Merkel Commented on the incidents in the US capital:

Shortly before the end of his term in office, his own cabinet is considering removing US President Donald Trump – this could have massive consequences. (PF)