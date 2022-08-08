The United States on Monday called on Russia to halt all military activity in and around Ukraine’s nuclear plants, including the Russian-controlled Zaporizhia, the largest nuclear plant in Europe.
“We continue to call on Russia to cease all military operations in and around Ukraine’s nuclear plants and to return control of them to Ukraine,” White House spokeswoman Karen-Jean-Pierre said during a press conference aboard Air Force One.
“Fighting around a nuclear plant is dangerous,” she added, stressing that, according to the data, “we have no evidence, fortunately, of abnormally high levels of radioactivity.”
Russia and Ukraine have accused each other since Friday of bombing the Zaporizhia station in southern Ukraine, which has been under the control of Russian forces since March. However, no independent source has been able to confirm this.
Russia confirmed that the latest strike on Saturday night damaged a high-voltage line that supplies electricity to two Ukrainian regions.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the bombing of the Zaporizhia nuclear plant site “by the Ukrainian armed forces … could be extremely dangerous” and “could have catastrophic consequences for a vast region, including European territory.”
The Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, on Saturday expressed his “concern” after the bombing of the station.
