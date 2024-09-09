The foreign activist died last Friday after being critically injured by live Israeli bullets to the head in the town of Beita, south of Nablus.

The director announced Rafidia Hospital Government surgeon in Nablus Fouad Nafaa, death American Solidarity Of Turkish origin, Aysinur Ezgi Ece, 26 years old, according to the Palestinian News Agency “Wafa”.

For its part, the Israeli army said it was investigating reports that a foreign national “was killed as a result of gunfire in the area. Details of the incident and the circumstances in which she was injured are under examination.”